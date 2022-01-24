Statue In Church Found Vandalised In Tamil Nadu: Police

Further investigations are on, police mentioned.(Representational)

Coimbatore:

Tension prevailed within the Ramanathapuram space within the metropolis on Monday morning after devotees discovered a statue in a church allegedly vandalised.

After being alerted, the administration of Holy Trinity Cathedral discovered that the statue of St Sebastian, saved in a glass cabin, broken and instantly knowledgeable the police, who rushed to the spot.

As folks began gathering on the spot, pressure prevailed for a while earlier than police managed to disperse them.

Further investigations are on, police mentioned.

