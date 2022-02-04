Statue of racist former Mississippi Gov. quietly removed from state capitol

A statue of Theodore Bilbo, a former Mississippi governor and U.S. Senator who preached racist and white supremacist rhetoric has been faraway from its place in a state House committee room the place it has been for the reason that Nineteen Eighties, and nobody appears to know who moved it, when or the place it has been moved to.

The removing of the statue is the newest in a string of a whole bunch of monuments to historic figures with offensive beliefs being relocated or taken down throughout the U.S. Newsweek reported in September that over 200 Confederate monuments had been eliminated or relocated for the reason that May 2020 demise of George Floyd.

Bilbo served as governor of Mississippi from 1916-20 and 1928-32 earlier than additionally serving as a U.S. senator from 1935 till he died in 1947. His statue sat within the Capitol rotunda for years till renovations of the constructing within the Nineteen Eighties prompted its transfer right into a House committee room, in response to The Associated Press.

The statue has reportedly been absent from that room for the reason that starting of the present legislative session that opened January 4, and lawmakers solely started to note its absence this week, in response to Mississippi Today.

Several Democrat and Republican lawmakers stated this week that they hadn’t observed the statue’s obvious departure and weren’t at the moment conscious of the place it had been moved to, the AP and Mississippi Today reported.

Mississippi Today additionally reported that the room the place the statue as soon as stood is a frequent assembly place of the Republican caucus of the House and the Legislative Black Caucus, the latter of which has reportedly requested for the statue to be eliminated for years due to Bilbo’s racist beliefs, however have by no means acquired a response.

Bilbo fought key civil rights laws with distinct racial rhetoric whereas in workplace.

“If you succeed in the passage of this bill, you will open the floodgates of hell in the South. Raping, mobbing, lynching, race riots, and crime will be increased a thousandfold,” Bilbo stated throughout a filibuster whereas opposing an anti-lynching invoice within the Senate, in response to Mississippi Today. “and upon your garments and the garments of those who are responsible for the passage of the measure will be the blood of the raped and outraged daughters of Dixie, as well as the blood of the perpetrators of these crimes that the red-blooded Anglo-Saxon White Southern men will not tolerate.”

Bilbo’s ultimate Senate marketing campaign in 1946 additionally resulted in a grievance, investigated by different Senators, from a number of Black Mississippians who alleged that he used his “inflammatory appeals” to encourage violence in opposition to Black individuals to discourage them from voting.

The AP reported that lawmakers incessantly hung coats and purses from the outstretched proper arm of the statue earlier than its disappearance, because the 5-foot-2, roughly life-size statue was reportedly not a “revered art piece” within the room. Its removing comes after giant shifts throughout the nation.

For occasion, late final yr, the Robert E. Lee statue that had stood for over 130 years in Richmond, Virginia was eliminated following a prolonged debate over whether or not it ought to stay, in response to WRIC-TV.

In the summer season of 2021, the U.S. House voted to take away all Confederate statues and monuments from the Capitol by a vote of 285-120, in response to NPR.