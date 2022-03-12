‘Stay Fafulous forever’ – CSK send adorable message for new RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has been named the brand new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming IPL 2022. The resolution was taken on March 12 i.e. precisely two weeks previous to the graduation of the fifteenth version of the marquee event. The former South African skipper shall be succeeding Virat Kohli who had led the franchise for 9 seasons.

While congratulatory messages poured in for Faf from all corners together with his predecessor Kohli, he additionally acquired a shock want from his ex-franchise i.e. the defending champions Chennai Super Kings of which he was an element throughout two titles triumphs in 2018 and 2021 editions respectively.

CSK give you a particular message for Faf du Plessis

Moments after Faf du Plessis was named the brand new RCB skipper, the Chennai Super Kings got here ahead with an cute message for the South African who was certainly one of their standout performers until the final season. Taking to social media, the defending champions posted a picture of Virat Kohli giving his finest needs to his successor on a video posted by RCB.

Nonetheless, the four-time champions introduced out their distinctive artistic expertise as they put the video on a projector and displayed it to a few viewers thus, giving it a theatrical expertise. The picture has been captioned as, “Stay Fafulous eternally.! Sending all of the #Yellove

The message from CSK for the brand new RCB captain: pic.twitter.com/B2GpyOu2hL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2022

Du Plessis had starred with the bat for the Yellow Army within the 2021 version as he completed because the second-highest run-scorer final season with 633 runs from 16 matches i.e. simply two runs wanting his teammate and the Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad who completed with 635 runs to his tally.

Unfortunately, he was not in CSK’s scheme of issues regardless of his excellent performances on the 22 yards and was launched on November 30, 2021. The batting sensation was then roped in by the three-time finalists on the IPL 2022 mega public sale for INR seven crore. Apart from Faf, RCB additionally had the choice of appointing veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik as their subsequent captain.

Karthik had led Kolkata Knight Riders within the 2018 and 2019 seasons and half of 2020 earlier than being changed by England’s 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan.