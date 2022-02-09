Stay in Bluey’s house for $10 a night

The residence of the well-known cartoon canine household has been recreated in Brisbane, right down to the tiniest particulars solely true followers will recognise.

The iconic home that impressed the world-famous Bluey has been listed on Airbnb, and it’s up for simply $10 an evening.

Bluey, a cartoon a couple of blue heeler pet and her household, is about in Brisbane and has taken the world by storm, screening in additional than 60 nations.

And now one fortunate household can hire the brightly-coloured Queenslander residence, that’s nestled on a tree-lined avenue in considered one of Brisbane’s hottest suburbs and will be listed from February 15.

The Heeler household residence has been totally customised to deliver the cartoon to life and is stuffed with quirky particulars that Bluey followers will shortly recognise.

The cartoon set has been recreated right down to the best particulars, together with paintings from the household residence’s partitions seen within the present, and even custom-made replicas of Bluey and her sister Bingo’s toys of their bed room and toy room.

This is the primary “Only On Airbnb” expertise to come back to Australia, with the homesharing platform already providing a handful of fortunate followers the chance to remain in the original Home Alone home within the US, the sprawling Italian villa featured in House of Gucci and Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City apartment from Sex and the City.

The Bluey residence suits two adults and two kids and can solely be accessible to 1 fortunate household from February 18 to twenty.

Airbnb will record the house at 8am AEDT (7am Queensland time) on February 15 on a primary come, first serve foundation.

The two-night keep will value $20 and contains an unique behind the scenes tour of the Ludo Studio, the place Bluey is created, a Chinese takeaway feast within the yard, a day adorning the Heelers’ well-known duck cake, a puppet making craft session that includes Bluey’s well-known Bob Bilby character.

Bluey followers who miss out on the keep or reside outdoors of Australia can take part in a novel and interactive on-line expertise hosted by Bluey composer Jazz D’Arcy, and kids’s choreographer Cherie Lang.

Airbnb Australia and New Zealand Manager Susan Wheedon mentioned the home was a pleasant addition for households.

“Like many parents with young children, I’ve been captivated by the adventures of Bluey and her family, which bring so much joy and quintessential Aussie humour to audiences across the globe,” Ms Wheedon mentioned.

“We’re delighted to add Bluey, Bingo, Chilli and Bandit to our growing community of Airbnb Hosts. And while we have some incredible homes on Airbnb, there will be nothing quite like waking up in the Heeler house and getting to live and breathe in Bluey’s magical world for one wondrous weekend.”