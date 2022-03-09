Stay in touch with your beloved ones in Ukraine!
Azercell has prolonged free calls to Ukraine till
March 26
“Azercell Telecom” LLC has prolonged the deadline without cost calls
from Azerbaijan to Ukraine till March 26 (together with 26.03.2022)
because of the ongoing scenario on this nation. Since February 27,
2022, the main cellular operator launched this initiative to
guarantee uninterrupted phone communication with Azerbaijani
residents in Ukraine in addition to with family members of our residents
dwelling on this nation, to assist their communication with shut
ones in arduous instances.
To stop the danger of potential overload on cellular strains within the
path of Ukraine and the abuse of free connection, the cellular
operator asks its subscribers to maintain the decision length as much as 3
minutes per name.
It ought to be famous that Azercell has beforehand uploaded 50 AZN
to the steadiness of all its subscribers in Ukraine. The top-up
initiative lined all postpaid and pay as you go line subscribers.
The firm’s service facilities can be found 24 hours a day: Call
Center (normal contact quantity * 1111, for pay as you go subscribers
(012) 490 49 49, for postpaid subscribers (012) 490 52 52); Online
Support Service; “My Cabinet” utility
https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/kabinetim.html
by way of which you’ll be able to ask questions or get the required
data.