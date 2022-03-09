Stay in touch with your beloved ones in Ukraine!

Azercell has prolonged free calls to Ukraine till

March 26

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has prolonged the deadline without cost calls

from Azerbaijan to Ukraine till March 26 (together with 26.03.2022)

because of the ongoing scenario on this nation. Since February 27,

2022, the main cellular operator launched this initiative to

guarantee uninterrupted phone communication with Azerbaijani

residents in Ukraine in addition to with family members of our residents

dwelling on this nation, to assist their communication with shut

ones in arduous instances.

To stop the danger of potential overload on cellular strains within the

path of Ukraine and the abuse of free connection, the cellular

operator asks its subscribers to maintain the decision length as much as 3

minutes per name.

It ought to be famous that Azercell has beforehand uploaded 50 AZN

to the steadiness of all its subscribers in Ukraine. The top-up

initiative lined all postpaid and pay as you go line subscribers.

The firm’s service facilities can be found 24 hours a day: Call

Center (normal contact quantity * 1111, for pay as you go subscribers

(012) 490 49 49, for postpaid subscribers (012) 490 52 52); Online

Support Service; “My Cabinet” utility

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/kabinetim.html

by way of which you’ll be able to ask questions or get the required

data.