Steel Major Jindal Steel Prepays $357 Million Loan; Aims To Be Debt-Free By FY 23

Steel main Jindal prepays $357 million mortgage; goals to be debt-free by FY 23

Homegrown metal main Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Sunday stated its wholly-owned subsidiary in Mauritius has pay as you go $357 million to lenders.

This prepayment will assist clear all the debt on Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) (JSPML). This mortgage had company ensures from JSP India, which will even get launched, JSPL stated in an announcement.

“Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) has prepaid a $357 million loan to its lenders. (Entire) overseas debt will get entirely paid in the coming quarters,” it stated.

Over the previous three years, JSP has decreased its abroad debt to $130mn put up this cost from $1.8bn. The bulk of JSP’s abroad debt now sits in its Australian subsidiary ($113mn). The Group plans to repay this mortgage by September 22. JSP Group’s internet debt has come down from a peak of 46,500cr to 10,981cr in December 2021.

“We are prepaying our lenders to strengthen our balance sheet, and we want to become a net debt-free company by FY23 through accelerated deleveraging. The company is aligned with the India growth story. We will expand our steelmaking capacity to over 15 MTPA by 2025,” V R Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL, stated.

JSPL is a number one Indian Infrastructure Conglomerate within the Steel, Power, and Mining sectors. With an funding of roughly $12 billion (90,000 Crore Rupees) throughout the globe, the corporate is constantly scaling its capability utilization and efficiencies to contribute in the direction of constructing a self-reliant India.

According to extra data shared by JSPL, the Mauritius-based subsidiary is the holding firm for its abroad mines and minerals belongings.

“The loan was taken for acquiring mines and mineral assets to provide raw material security to JSPL India steel operations primarily,” it stated.