Steele appointed as St Kilda’s AFL captain

Star midfielder Jack Steele will likely be St Kilda’s sole captain for the looming AFL season.

Steele will take the captaincy solo after sharing the management function with Jarryn Geary in 2021.

Geary, after two injury-interrupted seasons, opted to not search the function once more, with the Saints appointing Steele to the captaincy on Friday.

“I’m incredibly proud … it means the world to me,” the 26-year-old Steele informed the membership’s web site.

“Holding the role by myself this year will be a challenge but one I feel I’m ready to face thanks to the support of so many great people around me, especially Jarryn.

“Jarryn has been an enormous affect on me since I walked into the membership and his steerage and help has been invaluable these previous few years.

“I look forward to learning more from him and others throughout the year.”

Saints coach Brett Ratten mentioned Steele had confirmed his management credentials final season when Geary was out injured.

“We all saw it last year, but the way Jack was able to lead by example and bring his teammates along with him was outstanding,” Ratten mentioned.

“Although he was forced to lead the side on his own in Jarryn’s absence, he really shouldered the responsibility.”

Tim Membrey and Dougal Howard will likely be joint vice-captains for the second consecutive season with Callum Wilkie and Geary included in a revamped management group.