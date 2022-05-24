Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was fatally struck

toggle caption Gene J. Puskar/AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken medication earlier than he was fatally struck by a dump truck whereas strolling on a Florida interstate freeway final month, an post-mortem report launched Monday concluded.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office mentioned Haskins’ blood alcohol content material was 0.20 when he was fatally struck on Interstate 595 close to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport simply earlier than daybreak on April 9. That’s 2.5 occasions the 0.08 authorized restrict for driving within the state.

According to the University of California, Davis, and different universities, somebody of Haskins’ weight, 230 kilos (104 kilograms), would have wanted not less than 10 drinks within the hours earlier than his loss of life to achieve that degree. He additionally had the robust painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug may be prescribed by a physician, however can be abused recreationally. The report doesn’t say why the previous Ohio State University star had it in his system.

The report mentioned investigators discovered Haskins’ automotive out of gasoline close to the place he was hit. A girl he was with advised investigators Haskins, 24, had gone to get gas. Witnesses mentioned he was attempting to wave down vehicles and standing within the heart lane when he was hit by the truck after which an SUV. The report mentioned he died of blunt pressure trauma. No costs have been filed.

The Steelers advised investigators that Haskins had no psychological well being points and had by no means made any suicidal threats. They mentioned he generally drank closely and generally used marijuana, however was not identified to make use of another leisure medication. The health worker dominated the loss of life an accident.

Haskins had been in South Florida coaching with a few of his Steelers teammates. The report mentioned Haskins had gone to dinner with teammates after which to a membership with a buddy or cousin, probably in Miami. The two received into an argument and separated.

Haskins had been on the cellphone along with his spouse, Kalabrya, again in Pittsburgh shortly earlier than he was struck, telling her he had run out of gasoline. She told a 911 dispatcher she was frightened when he did not name again and wasn’t answering her calls. She might be heard praying on the recording after the dispatcher put her on maintain to seek out out if something had been reported. The dispatcher then advised her to remain by her cellphone and somebody would contact her.

Haskins starred at Ohio State in 2018, setting a number of faculty passing information and being named the MVP in each the Big Ten Championship sport and within the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies.

A 2019 first-round NFL draft choose by Washington, Haskins was launched by the workforce after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, however he did not seem in a sport final season.