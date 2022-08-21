Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Daniil Medvedev to set up Borna Coric clash in Cincinnati Open final | Tennis News – Times of India

Stefanos Tsitsipas (AFP Photo)

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas edged world primary Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3 in an absorbing semi-final on the Cincinnati Open on Saturday to arrange a summit conflict with Borna Coric after the Croatian’s 6-3 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie.

Tsitsipas saved a set level within the opening tie-break to take the lead however collapsed in gorgeous vogue within the second set, falling behind 5-0 earlier than narrowly avoiding a bagel.

But the Greek, who had simply two wins in 9 matches towards Medvedev coming into the encounter, raised his recreation within the decider and broke the U.S. Open champion at 3-2 earlier than comfortably serving out the match with some beautiful internet play.

Sunday can be Tsitsipas’ first remaining look in Cincinnati and his fifth general in 2022.

Coric reached his second ATP Masters 1000 remaining – and first since present process shoulder surgical procedure final yr – with a commanding efficiency towards Norrie, who supplied little resistance towards his opponent’s heavy hitting from the baseline.

British ninth seed Norrie began brightly and raced right into a 3-1 lead earlier than Coric discovered his groove to win 5 straight video games and safe the opening set.

“It was a very tough day, a very long day as well,” mentioned Coric after each males’s semi-finals had been delayed on account of rain.

“At the beginning I was not there, I was not feeling the ball very well. Then I did find my rhythm. I started to serve better, I started to play much better and I think that was the key to the match.”

Coric, who struck 22 winners in all, saved up the momentum within the second set, clinching eight straight factors to take a 4-2 lead earlier than closing out the match to arrange a 3rd profession assembly with Tsitsipas.