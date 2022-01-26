Stefanos Tsitsipas Storms Into Australian Open Semi-Final | Tennis News

Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into his third Australian Open semi-final with a blistering straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner on Wednesday. The Greek fourth seed performed his greatest tennis but within the 12 months’s opening main to romp previous the Eleventh-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 2hr 6min and right into a semi-final towards both Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)