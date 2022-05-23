Steinhoff plans to appeal ruling ordering it to share probe into accounting fraud | Fin24

Steinhoff desires to maintain a forensic probe into accounting fraud out of the media.

Steinhoff is searching for to attraction a ruling ordering it to share a forensic probe into accounting fraud with two media teams.

Earlier this month amaBhungane and Tiso Blackstar* won a court case for entry to Steinhoff’s 3 000-page investigation into the accounting scandal that brought about its share worth to plunge and led to the resignation of its CEO Markus Jooste.

Steinhoff had argued that the report was privileged and needs to be saved beneath wraps, as its dissemination would undermine future court docket instances in opposition to implicated former executives, together with Jooste.

The Western Cape High Court, nevertheless, dominated that Steinhoff failed to determine that the report was protected by authorized privilege and ordered it to be shared with the media.

Appeal

The retailer is now searching for depart to attraction the ruling on the premise that it might be “prejudiced by the premature disclosure of the contents”.

It will argue that there’s “clear evidence” that it was already considering litigation when it commissioned PwC to conduct the probe in late 2017 – which means the investigation will be saved non-public beneath court docket guidelines.

* Tiso Blackstar bought its media property to Lebashe Investment Group in 2019, after which it was rebranded as Arena Holdings. Court paperwork and oral arguments nonetheless seek advice from Tiso Blackstar, nevertheless. The group requested the report in March 2019, earlier than it was renamed.