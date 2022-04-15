Steketee strikes three times for Essex

Queensland quick bowler Mark Steketee has claimed three wickets for Essex on the identical day Sir Alastair Cook handed 25,000 first-class runs.

Essex had Somerset on the again foot at Taunton on Thursday from the second opener Ben Green, on 15, aimed a unfastened drive at Steketee, who claimed his first wicket for the county because of wicketkeeper Adam Wheater’s catch.

James Hildreth was third out, caught behind off Steketee as he pushed ahead as Somerset slumped to 70-5 at lunch.

And Craig Overton was bowled by the spectacular Steketee as Somerset have been skittled out for 109 in simply 45.4 overs.

The Australian ended with figures of 3-47 off 13 overs.

That gave Cook the prospect to succeed in yet one more milestone in his illustrious profession as Essex dominated the opening day of the LV= Insurance County Championship match.

The former England captain handed 25,000 first-class runs in his 59 not out as Essex precisely matched Somerset’s whole of 109, however for the lack of simply two wickets.

Cook handed the 25,000-run landmark with a minimize to the boundary off Ben Green, which took him to 35.

AAP with PA