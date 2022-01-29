Stellantis Suspends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For U.S. Salaried Employees

(CBS Detroit) — Stellantis says it should not require its salaried staff to get vaccinated towards COVID-19.

In a press release, the corporate confirms greater than 97% of its 14,000 U.S. salaried staff have been vaccinated or obtained an exemption. They level to that prime quantity for not pushing forward with a vaccine mandate.

The change doesn’t have an effect on unionized workers.

