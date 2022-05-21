Stellenbosch University postpones exams by a week | News24

Stellenbosch University has postponed first semester exams by every week.

They have been supposed to begin on Monday, however will now be from 30 May.

The college mentioned the postponement was made after bearing in mind the “mental health and emotional state” of scholars.

Stellenbosch University says exams have been postponed by every week following an alleged racist incident and rape on campus.

On Friday, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching Deresh Ramjugernath mentioned college students would now not sit for his or her first semester exams on Monday. Instead, these will now begin on 30 May.

Recess will begin on 4 July. Ramjugernath mentioned this may not have an effect on the beginning of the second semester on 18 July.

He mentioned the deadline for assessments, which had been for this week, would even be prolonged by one week. He mentioned preparations for the Faculty of Medicine and Health Science can be introduced quickly.

Ramjugernath mentioned the college had taken into consideration the “mental health and emotional state of our students” after an alleged racist incident and rape on campus this week.

READ | Stellenbosch student says he will forgive suspended peer who urinated on his belongings

Students have been protesting for a lot of the week following allegations that Theunis du Toit urinated on fellow pupil Babalo Ndwayana’s belongings.

The consequence of a disciplinary listening to is excellent, however college students have been protesting, calling for his expulsion from the college.

In one other incident, a pupil is accused of raping one other pupil at a residence in Victoria Street, Stellenbosch. He appeared in courtroom and was launched on R1 000 bail.

The college mentioned it might droop the alleged perpetrator from his residence pending additional inside and prison investigations.

The college acknowledged that college students won’t be feeling secure following the week’s incidents.

Adriaan Basson | Alleged racist urination video a wake-up call for Stellenbosch University

Professor Stan du Plessis, the college’s chief working officer, mentioned: “The safety of students and staff remains a primary concern of the university’s management. In this regard, the university has invested substantially in safety and security measures over the last few years. Safety and security arrangements are also reviewed continuously, while awareness campaigns are conducted on a regular basis.

“Campus security – and in that regard, security on the whole in South Africa – can also be everybody’s accountability. Students, workers and the general public are reminded to be vigilant in all circumstances as they’re lively companions in campus security.”

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.