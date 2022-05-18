Stellenbosch University student allegedly verbally abused at event days before urine incident | News24

Another alleged racial incident at Stellenbosch University apparently passed off on campus days earlier than a white scholar urinated on a fellow scholar’s private belongings.

The Juridical Society of the college says a scholar was verbally assaulted on the legislation dance.

The college has confirmed an investigation is beneath manner.

The Juridical Society of Stellenbosch University (JV/S) says one other alleged racial incident passed off on campus days earlier than a white scholar urinated on a fellow black scholar’s private belongings.

According to the JV/S, through the legislation dance final Thursday, a scholar was made to really feel “humiliated when another law student allegedly verbally abused her”.

“It involved the request by an Indian student that an Indian song be played. Upon this request, a white law student allegedly made abhorrent racist and defamatory comments that are offensive and degrading,” it stated in an announcement.

The JV/S added the feedback have been reportedly witnessed by one other legislation scholar, who failed to help within the matter and laughed in response when requested for assist from the sufferer.

“Up until this date, the victim has not received a satisfactory apology for harm suffered.

It said it was further disgusted at the incident at Huis Marais over the weekend where a student’s belongings were urinated on by a fellow student.

The university announced the suspension of Theuns du Toit on Monday. He has been removed from the residence.

Babalo Ndwayana was asleep in his room on Sunday morning when Du Toit entered it and urinated on his desk, books and laptop.

A video, which was widely shared on social media, showed him urinating on a desk.

The person who is filming asks him why he is “peeing in [his] room”.

Du Toit mumbles he is “ready for somebody”.

According to Ndwayana, when the recording stopped, the student told him “it is a white boy factor”, which he interpreted to mean “that is what they [white boys] do to black boys”.

Du Toit then leaves the room.

The JV/S stated: “This dehumanising incident by the perpetrator, who felt entitled and protected to conduct such actions, is partly because of the entrenched societal safety of white people on this nation.

“We, as the JV/S, acknowledge the stark reality of black and marginalised groups within Stellenbosch that have and are constantly being subjected to systemic racism. The guise of free speech to belittle and undermine black people and minority groups within this faculty will not be tolerated.”

News24 reported calls have been rising for the expulsion of Du Toit.

Police confirmed on Tuesday they’re investigating the incident.

“The JV/S calls for expulsion, pending the results of the investigation of the Equality Unit if held to be of a racist nature. Upon this finding, the JV/S implores the institution to show its commitment to anti-racism by treating all acts of racism on campus with the highest priority, seriousness and punishment possible,” it stated.

On Tuesday, rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers stated an investigation was additionally underway into an alleged incident that occurred on the Law Dance.

“University authorities are in discussion with individuals, attendees of the dance, faculty leadership and student representatives to ascertain the facts at hand as well as more information about the formal complaint by the affected student.

“Authorities have additionally met with the affected scholar, and she or he has additionally been assisted within the means of reporting the matter to the college’s Equality Unit. The Law Faculty will even be sure that she has entry to the mandatory counselling providers.”

De Villiers added the university took note of the public statement issued by the JV/S and would engage directly with it as a key stakeholder in the matter.

“Racism or prejudice of any type has no place at Stellenbosch University. If it happens, will probably be handled to the total extent of the relevant legal guidelines and laws as a matter of precept,” he said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the organisation to the Juridical Society.

