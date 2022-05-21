Stellenbosch urination incident: Petition for explusion of student gains support | News24

A petition calling on Stellenbosch University to expel Theuns du Toit swelled to greater than 100 000 on Friday.

But, the college has requested for endurance because it follows due course of in his disciplinary proceedings.

The college group was rocked by accusations of racism and of rape.

More than 100 000 individuals had signed a petition by Friday night calling for the expulsion of Stellenbosch University scholar Theuns du Toit, who was filmed urinating on a fellow scholar, Babalo Ndwayana’s research supplies final Sunday.

“This was a racially motivated attack, and in response to his actions, Du Toit claimed ‘this is what we do to black boys’,” the petition on Change.org reads.

Students march towards racism at Stellenbosch University in Stellenbosch. The march follows an alleged racist incident that noticed a white scholar urinating on the non-public property of a black scholar. Gallo Images Brenton Geach, Gallo Images

“This action is a blatant violation of the victim’s human rights, as is protected by the Constitution of South Africa. Du Toit has been suspended from the university, but this is not justified consequence for his actions. He has violated another student’s human dignity, and needs to be removed from the university.”

Adriaan Basson | Alleged racist urination video a wake-up call for Stellenbosch University

After two years of lockdown and a gradual return to campus life, Stellenbosch University’s optimism in regards to the 12 months forward was dashed this week by outrage over three separate incidents.

It even made the Chancellor, retired Constitutional Court decide Edwin Cameron say he felt ashamed when he heard about it.

The Du Toit incident and two others left the college group shocked by what was unfolding.

Timeline 12 May: An Indian scholar requested for an Indian music to be performed on the regulation college’s dance however obtained a degrading response from a white regulation scholar. The college’s Juridical Society stated she was humiliated by the reply, and an individual close to her didn’t assist, however laughed. 15 May: In the early morning hours, Du Toit was filmed urinating on fellow scholar Babalo Ndwayana’s private belongings at Huis Marais scholar residence. Du Toit was suspended on Monday, and disciplinary proceedings adopted. 17 May: A scholar is accused of raping one other scholar in a residence in Victoria Street, Stellenbosch. He appeared in courtroom and was launched on R1 000 bail. The college stated it could droop the alleged perpetrator from his residence pending additional inside and legal investigation by regulation enforcement authorities because the legal matter runs its course.

Du Toit has within the meantime appointed authorized counsel.

His lawyer William Fullard stated: “We are giving our full cooperation to the [SA Police Service}.

“I have advised my client not to address the merits of the matter at this stage, as the matter is under judicial consideration,” he told News24.

Meanwhile, the petition against Du Toit has set a new target of 150 000 signatures amid two protests over racism.

One was held on Thursday, and another on Friday.

READ | Stellenbosch University suspends student caught on camera urinating on peer’s belongings

The university roundly condemned the incidents, and in the meantime, has pledged to set up an inquiry into racism and campus culture in general, to be led by a retired judge.

Babalo Ndwayana. News24 Amy Gibbings/News24

It has also asked for patience while waiting for the outcome of Du Toit’s disciplinary processes. Vice Chancellor Wim de Villiers told angry students on Thursday that, although the process had been expedited, it had to be done properly for it to hold.

The university acknowledged the right of staff and students to peacefully protest, provided there was no disruption to campus activities or a threat to safety.

“While protests and public discourse on this matter have been peaceful, the university emphasises and can assure all students and parents that our residences and campuses are safe, our campus security team remains vigilant.”

It also made a decision to postpone exams in light of the “traumatic events”.

On Friday, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching Deresh Ramjugernath said students would no longer sit for their first semester exams on Monday. Instead, they will now start on 30 May.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.