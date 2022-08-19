Step inside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s new lavish home in Alibaug, couple performs Griha Pravesh puja

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Friday carried out an intimate Griha Pravesh puja of their new Alibaug residence which the couple just lately purchased. Ranveer took to Instagram Stories and shared photos from their new abode, giving a glimpse to his followers of their plush trip home. Ranveer and Deepika like to maintain their life extraordinarily non-public. Last 12 months, it was reported that the couple bought a 5 BHK bungalow for a whopping Rs 22 crore, with a stamp responsibility of Rs 1.32 crore. The couple was snapped on the native registrar’s workplace in Alibaug doing the formalities on September 13, final 12 months.

Check out the images under:

The posh villa is positioned in a village known as Mapgaon. It spreads throughout 9,000 sq. metres. Besides Deepika and Ranveer, Bollywood famous person Shah Rukh Khan and his spouse Gauri additionally personal a property in Alibuag.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming tasks

Speaking of Deepika’s work tasks, she is all set to give you ‘The Intern’ remake, which additionally options megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She can be part of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movies

Ranveer is now ready for the discharge of Rohit Shetty‘s ‘Cirkus’. He can even be seen sharing display screen area with Alia Bhatt in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

