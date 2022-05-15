Stephanie Beard, wanted for fatal New Hampshire stabbing, arrested in Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Boston arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday and charged her with stabbing a New Hampshire man to loss of life and stealing his automotive.

John Glennon, 71, was discovered lifeless inside a house on Franklin Street in Manchester on Friday.

An post-mortem revealed his loss of life was a murder because of being stabbed a number of occasions within the head with a knife.

Police issued a warrant for Beard’s arrest on fees of second diploma homicide and theft by unauthorized taking after she allegedly stole Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza.

Boston Police arrested Beard Saturday and charged her as a fugitive of justice. She is predicted to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.