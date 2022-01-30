Stephen Curry, Warriors Beat Kyrie Irving, Nets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson is true again to flattening well timed pictures that assist resolve video games and taking part in stingy protection on the opposite finish.

Thompson hit the most important shot but of his 2 1/2-year damage comeback, easily sinking a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to ship the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Raanta Returns, Helps Hurricanes Beat Devils

“It felt amazing, it really did. I missed that feeling,” Thompson mentioned. “It felt absolutely amazing.”

Irving wasn’t completed and made a 3 of his personal moments later and scored 32 factors whereas listening to boos from the Bay Area crowd directed on the unvaccinated Nets star.

Thompson completed with 16 factors. Stephen Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:09 left and 5 free throws over the ultimate 1:44 to attain 19 factors as Irving stored delivering on the opposite finish with out the injured Kevin Durant and James Harden.

“It’s important for Klay to feel those big moments. It’s been 2 ½ years,” coach Steve Kerr mentioned.

Andrew Wiggins contributed 24 factors and eight rebounds because the Warriors made key late stops, together with Irving’s missed reverse layup attempt with a minute left. Jordan Poole added 17 factors and 6 assists off the bench.

Brooklyn’s Patty Mills related on three clutch 3-pointers within the closing 9:46, tying the sport at 96 with 4:42 remaining and ending with 24 factors.

After Wiggins missed a 3 with 30 seconds left, Mills transformed two free throws after a foul.

Harden was a late scratch for the Nets with a strained proper hand that flared up Friday capturing and lifting weights.

Irving will get to play in highway video games solely given New York’s vaccination requirement however was booed loudly by the Bay Area crowd throughout pregame introductions. With San Francisco’s vaccination mandate for big indoor occasions, he ought to have been the lone unvaccinated particular person allowed inside Chase Center.

Curry went 6 for 10 from deep throughout Thursday’s 124-115 victory over Minnesota after going 3 for 23 on 3s his earlier two video games. He was 3 of 10 from lengthy vary Saturday and added eight assists and 7 rebounds.

Curry missed his first three 3s and had simply two factors after one quarter, when the Warriors obtained 14 factors from Wiggins on 6-of-9 capturing to go forward 31-20. Curry was 1 for 7 within the first half. He hit his first 3 21 seconds into the third because the Warriors went on a 20-9 run to go forward 74-56 on the 5:51 mark.

Durant didn’t make the journey because the 2017 and ’18 NBA Finals MVP with Golden State nurses a left knee damage. Brooklyn gained 134-117 at Chase Center on Feb. 13 final yr in Durant’s return.

READ MORE: Tom Brady’s Father, Agent Deny Reports That Quarterback Has Decided To Retire

Golden State was all the way down to 10 gamers with accidents and rookie Moses Moody’s task to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors however did sufficient to wrap up a powerful seven-game homestand at 6-1.

Still, the Warriors so recognize Thompson’s on-court presence once more.

“I think I’m figuring out how to play well with these guys and vice versa,” Thompson mentioned. “It’s hard to simulate that when you’re on the sideline watching.”

KYRIE FACTOR

Having Irving for less than highway video games hasn’t been that robust for coach Steve Nash to navigate given what number of accidents Brooklyn has had.

“It’s great having him back. We’ve had so many injuries and interruptions this year, availability issues, to add a player his caliber, even if it’s just on the road has been much needed and been great for our group,” Nash mentioned. “Fortunately, the reality of the last 18 months for us is that we’ve never had an extended run of health. So to have a player that plays on the road and at home is not that different than what we face week to week anyway.”

TIP-INS

Nets: Mills, who starred at close by Saint Mary’s College, started 0 for five earlier than settling in. … G/F Joe Harris is working again from left ankle surgical procedure that has been a irritating course of. “I’m hopeful that it will be resolved soon but again that’s outside of my education,” Nash mentioned. … Nash loves being again within the Bay Area, the place he beforehand labored as a participant growth marketing consultant with the Warriors. “When I was here I wasn’t planning on being a head coach,” he mentioned. “So when I was here I was just trying to be a resource for everyone.”

Warriors: Kevon Looney grabbed 15 rebounds. … Andre Iguodala missed his fourth straight recreation managing a left hip damage and gained’t return in the course of the upcoming two-game highway journey by way of Texas as Kerr had initially hoped however maybe for Thursday’s dwelling recreation with Sacramento. He will keep dwelling to rehab because the group travels. … F Nemanja Bjelica missed the sport with again spasms.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Phoenix on Tuesday evening having gained their final journey to the desert 128-124 on Feb. 16 final yr however misplaced 113-107 to the Suns at dwelling on Nov. 27.

Warriors: At Houston on Monday evening having gained 5 straight in opposition to the Rockets and two in a row on the highway within the collection.

MORE NEWS: Islanders Game Against Kraken Postponed Due To Storm

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)