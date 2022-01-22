Steve Smith BBL madness gets ‘ridiculous’

Nathan Lyon has delivered a scorching tackle the Steve Smith BBL drama because the Sydney Sixers suffered a horror blow on the eve of their last.

Australia’s biggest ever off-spinner Nathan Lyon has delivered a scathing swipe at Cricket Australia after Steve Smith was barred from enjoying the BBL Finals.

After a turbulent BBL which has seen a bigger Test squad taking extra star energy out of groups and Covid making it even tougher for the sport to draw huge names, CA’s weird stance appeared to shoot it’s personal T20 competitors within the foot.

Watch each KFC BBL Finals recreation Live & On-Demand on Kayo or catch up for FREE with minis on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo Now >

It was introduced on Friday that Smith wouldn’t be allowed to play in any of the BBL Finals, having performed solely a handful T20s for the membership over time as he’s often unavailable resulting from worldwide necessities.

But a rule introduced in on January 10 barred the Sixers from bringing Smith into the group, regardless of having a slot free on its roster, as a substitute solely in a position to attract gamers from a from a pool of native replacements contained in the BBL’s Melbourne hub.

And to make issues even worse, the Sixers misplaced key batter Daniel Hughes in the course of the heat up after he stepped on the boundary rope, solely to get replaced by debutant Nick Bertus, who has 4 first-class matches and 5 home one-day matches underneath his belt.

Fox Cricket reported that Hughes might be fortunate to play once more within the event and uncovered the drama as soon as once more.

Asked earlier than play and earlier than the Hughes harm was identified, Lyon took an enormous swipe at CA, becoming a member of the lengthy listing of gamers to slam the choice to maintain Australia’s greatest gamers out of the event.

“I think it’s ridiculous if I’m being honest with you. I think an absolute joke that the best players in Australian cricket have been ruled out of not playing ODIs so they should be able to play Big Bash. I think it’s ridiculous and I’m happy to say that. We’ll see what happens in repercussions.”

Gilchrist added: “I don’t think you’re the only one around the country who thinks the same way.”

Michael Vaughan added “I agree”, and Gilchrist mentioned “I do too”.

Another Sixer who spoke out was Dan Christian, who has had success world wide in home T20 competitions.

“It sounds pretty ridiculous that one of the world is stopped from playing in the domestic competition,” Christian added on SEN earlier than the match. “It makes no sense to us as players. It’s really disappointing from our point of views that that’s where it stands right now.

“We’ve talking the last couple of years about having access to the best players in the world, particularly an overseas perspective and it’s one of the big criticisms of the Big Bash.

“Having played in a lot of overseas competitions all the other competitions have the best local players playing, so the IPL has all the Indian players, the Caribbean league has all the West Indian players playing, whereas we’ve never really had access to our Aussie guys and now we’re going to have access to the Aussie players because this Australia and New Zealand series has been postponed and yet we’re going to ban them from playing a domestic competition? It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

He mentioned it was loopy significantly contemplating the finals might be when there are essentially the most eyes on the sport.

It comes after loads of gamers hit out on the choice, together with Melbourne Stars and former Australian opener Joe Burns.

“Am I the only one who thinks it’s crazy that we pushed on blindly with replacement players simply for content fulfilment, thus losing competitive integrity, yet we won’t allow Steve Smith to be on TVs playing for the team his always represented and led #ReplacementsOverSmudge.”