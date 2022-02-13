Sports
Steve Smith suffers concussion, ruled out of remainder of T20I series against Sri Lanka | Cricket News – Times of India
SYDNEY: Star Australia batter Steven Smith was on Sunday dominated out of the rest of the T20I sequence towards Sri Lanka after struggling a concussion whereas fielding throughout his facet’s win in Super Over within the second match on the SCG right here.
Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed after the match that Smith had suffered a concussion after touchdown on his head following a spectacular diving try to avoid wasting a six within the closing over of the second innings, in line with ‘ESPNcricino’.
He can be topic to low-level concussion protocols over the subsequent few days. The senior batter is anticipated to make a full restoration inside per week however he is not going to play within the closing three video games in Canberra and Melbourne.
Smith was fielding at deep midwicket within the closing over of Sri Lanka’s chase when Maheesh Theekshana launched Marcus Stoinis in his path. Smith dived full size again and to his proper to catch the ball and flick it again infield within the single movement however within the course of his head thumped on to the turf.
He was seen to have some discomfort and the medical employees instantly attended to him. Smith walked off with out a lot help however he didn’t discipline for the ultimate two balls or in the course of the Super Over.
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood mentioned Smith was high-quality regardless of the preliminary issues.
“When anyone dives and doesn’t get up straight away, it’s always a bit of concern,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.
“It’s good to see him walking around now. He made his way off the field and he’s walking around changing now. So early signs are good.”
Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed after the match that Smith had suffered a concussion after touchdown on his head following a spectacular diving try to avoid wasting a six within the closing over of the second innings, in line with ‘ESPNcricino’.
He can be topic to low-level concussion protocols over the subsequent few days. The senior batter is anticipated to make a full restoration inside per week however he is not going to play within the closing three video games in Canberra and Melbourne.
Smith was fielding at deep midwicket within the closing over of Sri Lanka’s chase when Maheesh Theekshana launched Marcus Stoinis in his path. Smith dived full size again and to his proper to catch the ball and flick it again infield within the single movement however within the course of his head thumped on to the turf.
He was seen to have some discomfort and the medical employees instantly attended to him. Smith walked off with out a lot help however he didn’t discipline for the ultimate two balls or in the course of the Super Over.
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood mentioned Smith was high-quality regardless of the preliminary issues.
“When anyone dives and doesn’t get up straight away, it’s always a bit of concern,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.
“It’s good to see him walking around now. He made his way off the field and he’s walking around changing now. So early signs are good.”