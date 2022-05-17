Steven Bradbury times his run perfectly with Kings Beach pad

Olympic gold medallist Steve Bradbury is famend for his good timing, so it’s maybe not shocking that on the peak of Queensland’s property increase his former weekender on the Sunshine Coast has hit the market.

For the uninitiated, Bradbury is a velocity skater who gained gold within the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Games – the primary for Australia on the Winter Olympics – after his 4 rivals collided simply forward of the ending line, clearing the best way for Bradbury to skate into first place, alone.

The condominium is one avenue again from the seashore.

Brisbane-based Bradbury is hoping to repeat his success with the sale of his Kings Beach condominium, at what he little question hopes would be the peak of the Queensland property increase.

And given the timing, the latest $2 million asking value has been revised to greater than $1.8 million by Danelle Wiseman, who has listed it together with her husband, Jonathan Pattinson of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.