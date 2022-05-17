Steven Bradbury times his run perfectly with Kings Beach pad
Olympic gold medallist Steve Bradbury is famend for his good timing, so it’s maybe not shocking that on the peak of Queensland’s property increase his former weekender on the Sunshine Coast has hit the market.
For the uninitiated, Bradbury is a velocity skater who gained gold within the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Games – the primary for Australia on the Winter Olympics – after his 4 rivals collided simply forward of the ending line, clearing the best way for Bradbury to skate into first place, alone.
Brisbane-based Bradbury is hoping to repeat his success with the sale of his Kings Beach condominium, at what he little question hopes would be the peak of the Queensland property increase.
And given the timing, the latest $2 million asking value has been revised to greater than $1.8 million by Danelle Wiseman, who has listed it together with her husband, Jonathan Pattinson of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
A sale on the lowered asking value would greater than double the $855,000 Bradbury’s funding firm paid for the four-bedroom unfold in 2011 when it was bought as a weekender for the household.
Set in a block of 12 known as Kings Palazzo, one avenue again from the seashore, it has been used as an funding in more moderen years, leased for $750 per week.
It hit the market as condominium values within the broader Caloundra space have been at a median excessive of $660,000, having soared 26.9 per cent within the 12 months to March, in accordance with Domain figures.
Bradbury’s identify has develop into synonymous with good timing due to the famed second in Australia sport 20 years in the past when his identify turned a part of the Aussie vernacular as “doing a Bradbury”.
Last 12 months, he launched a boutique beer known as Last Man Standing with co-owners Damian and Stephen Prosser, sons of the late Australian rugby union participant Roy Prosser.