Steven Croft eyes silverware as Lancashire’s depleted squad head south

Steven Croft already ranks this summer time as considered one of his profession highlights – however now he needs to cement that feeling by serving to Lancashire full the job and declare the Royal London Cup title.

Croft has loved a surprising marketing campaign throughout all codecs, the 37-year-old batting allrounder crusing past the 1,500-run mark with three centuries.

It has all come after he began 2022 pondering that it may very well be his final season and uncertain as to how a lot he would play. But issues look very completely different now.

He has helped put the county in rivalry to win the LV= Insurance County Championship title – although they’re outsiders behind Surrey and Hampshire – and contributed to their run to the Vitality Blast remaining.

His efforts additionally imply the Red Rose are simply two wins from one-day silverware, with them making ready for a Royal London Cup semi-final in opposition to Sussex at Hove on Tuesday.

A Blackpool native, he was making his 600th all-format profession look, and Lancashire’s chase of 339 was certainly not a simple one. But Croft held his nerve expertly with assist from fellow allrounder Danny Lamb.

“This season has been a massive highlight,” he stated. “From the winter and not knowing whether I’d play, to getting in the side and then aiming to stay in the side, I’ve just wanted to have some fun.

“At my age, you do not know when your final goes to be. But I’ve simply bought that mindset of, ‘Just exit and benefit from the recreation’. It appears to be working, and hopefully it would do for a bit longer but.”

Croft is chasing his third career title with the Red Rose, following the Championship in 2011 and the Blast in 2015, the latter when he was captain. He grew up idolising the teams which won eight List A trophies through the 1990s, the county’s famous ‘Kings of One-Day Cricket’ era.

“Growing up as a Lancashire fan, a younger Lancashire cricketer, you all the time wish to win the One-Day Cup,” he said. “All these wins 30 years in the past now are what has made this membership what it’s, and people successes put Lancashire on the map in some ways. We have not received a trophy since 2015, and it could be good to get one in.”

Croft has had a brilliant season across formats•PA Images via Getty Images

Croft’s own legacy includes bringing on the next generation of Lancashire players, such as George Balderson, George Lavelle and Jack Morley.

“It places the membership in a superb gentle to know that we have misplaced that many gamers to the Hundred and we will nonetheless compete and get by means of to a semi-final,” he said. “It’s been very nice to play a component within the improvement of those guys, seeing them come up by means of the Academy and are available into the first-team setting with confidence.

“It’s great to be on the field and share these experiences with lads like that, and it was great to see someone like Balders get his first hundred at Kent last week.

“But the performances have been shared round. We’ve had individuals exhibiting up with ball in hand and with the bat, so everybody’s going to enter that semi-final with an enormous quantity of confidence figuring out that in some unspecified time in the future they’ve put their hand up.”

Lancashire face a Sussex side who finished top of the South Group, and in Croft’s second season, 2006, Sussex beat Lancashire in the C&G Trophy final at Lord’s. But Lancashire have won two more recent Blast quarter-finals against Sussex at Hove, in 2011 and 2020.

“They’re clearly a staff in kind who we won’t take frivolously,” said Croft. “But we go into it with large confidence. We’ve solely misplaced two video games all competitors, they usually have been two very tight video games.

“We’ve played some great cricket, and hopefully we can keep that going. We’ve also played one game more than them, which will be a nice bit of momentum. When you play in a great game and get a good win like we did [against Notts], you take a lot of confidence from it.”