Stewart Cink gifts son/caddie a birthday hole-in-one on 16 at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — What a birthday reward!

Stewart Cink was 8-over and on his approach to missing the Masters cut when he stepped to the sixteenth tee and made a lifetime reminiscence for each himself and his son and caddie, Reagan, who was celebrating a birthday, when he aced the opening.

Cink landed his 8-iron excessive to the appropriate of the flag and watched the ball feed left down the slope and disappear into the cup.

Cink and Reagan celebrated wildly and as they hugged, Cink yelled, “Happy birthday’’ into his son’s ear. What a present.

“That’s the extent of my birthday current,’’ Cink joked later. “I gave him the ball. That ought to be sufficient, proper?’’

“It was the identical type of hole-in-ones you’ll see there on that gap over time,’’ Cink mentioned. “It was up in opposition to the hill and it got here proper again down. The neat half about it was, because the ball received nearer right down to the opening I knew it was getting into as a result of the patrons within the entrance left all had been watching it on-line and so they knew it was in, and so they all received up. I knew it wasn’t lacking. So that was cool.

“This golf course and the match, it’s only a great surroundings anyway. So, to have one thing like that occur was actually one thing I’ll all the time bear in mind for positive.’’

Unfortunately, the hole-in-one wasn’t sufficient to assist Cink make the lower and play the weekend.

“To be trustworthy, I’d throw the hole-in-one ball proper within the water if I might make the lower and compete for 2 extra rounds,’’ he mentioned. “That stings greater than the hole-in-one [helps]. It doesn’t enhance my spirits like lacking the lower hurts my spirits. I completely detest not enjoying right here on the weekend, and it hurts.’’

Some of the most important names didn’t make the lower, together with Bryson DeChambeau, who completed 12-overfor two days, Brooks Koepka (6-over), Xander Schauffele (7-over) and Jordan Spieth (6-over).

Cam Young, the Westchester County native who grew up enjoying Sleepy Hollow Country Club, missed the lower in his first Masters, taking pictures 10-over for the 2 days. … Stewart Hagestad, who was the primary Mid-Amateur champion to make a Masters lower, in 2017, missed this lower when he shot 16-over for 2 days.

Don’t rely out Will Zalatoris, who completed runner-up final yr in his first Masters. Zalatoris is 1-under and his confidence is boosted by his efficiency a yr in the past.

“Obviously, I know I can do it,’’ he said. “It doesn’t look like I’m too far out of it.”I don’t know should you’re asking me what the successful rating’s going to be, however when you have two extra days of this, it’s not going to be double digits (underneath par).’

Sandy Lyle, the 64-year-old Scot who received the Masters in 1988, performed in his one hundredth profession main championship this week at Augusta. He revealed on Friday after lacking the lower for the eighth consecutive Masters that subsequent yr will his 42nds and remaining Masters.

“I believe in all probability subsequent yr may be the tip of the Lyle assault on the golf course,’’ Lyle mentioned after ending 82-76 and 14-over for the primary two rounds. “I believe my older son is popping out and some of his buddies, and I believe my youthful son might be popping out. We’re going to be full household, I believe, so I believe it is going to be the tip of the day.’’

Lyle savored his one hundredth main, saying, “Something to inform the grandchildren — 100 main tournaments.’’

Asked if he remembered his first one, he mentioned, “Age of 16, playing in the Open Championship at Lytham.”

Louis Oosthuizen, who was paired with Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann within the first spherical, withdrew earlier than the second spherical with an harm.