Stiffed vendors, huge financial losses, and a trademark denial: Truth Social faces an uncertain future amid concerns over Trump’s dwindling popularity and continued controversies

An organization looking for to merge with Truth Social cited Trump’s status as an “important factor” to its monetary success in an SEC filing.

As Trump contends with ongoing authorized battles, Digital World mentioned its monetary footing “could be adversely affected.”

Truth Social is accused of stiffing a vendor out of greater than $1 million in contractually obligated funds.

The way forward for the previous president’s 10-month-old social media platform, Truth Social, is on unsure floor because the app faces large monetary losses and is accused of shorting its distributors amid Donald Trump’s continued authorized controversies.

A deliberate merger between the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the enterprise that created the Truth Social platform, and the particular goal acquisition firm (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp, has been postponed indefinitely because the Securities and Exchange Commission investigates the platform’s business dealings.

SPACs like Digital World are firms shaped both to lift funds by an preliminary public providing or for the aim of merging with an current firm. SPACs don’t have any different business operations. In an SEC filing earlier this month, Digital World mentioned it had “neither engaged in any operations nor generated any revenues to date” as its sole goal was to organize to take Truth Social public.

In one other filing, Digital World sought shareholder approval to delay the merger, set to happen Sept. 8, till subsequent yr, citing issues over the previous president’s status doubtlessly impacting enterprise.

“If President Trump becomes less popular or there are further controversies that damage his credibility or the desire of people to use a platform associated with him, and from which he will derive financial benefit, TMTG’s results of operations, as well as the outcome of the proposed Business combination, could be adversely affected,” the filing learn.

Digital World’s inventory has plunged greater than 75 p.c since its peak in March — from a excessive of $97.54 a share to $27.52 every — and in a recent SEC filing the corporate reported it misplaced $6.5 million within the first half of the yr.

This week, Truth Social was dealt one other blow as its trademark application was denied on Thursday for being too much like one other social app referred to as “Vero — True Social.”

Further illuminating the social platform’s monetary woes, Fox Business News reported on Thursday that Truth Social is locked in a bitter battle with its vendor, RightForge, and is accused of stiffing the internet hosting service out of $1.6 million in contractually obligated funds.

Three individuals with direct data of the matter advised Fox Business News that Truth Social made simply three funds to RightForge for its hosting providers and stopped making funds in March.

Other Trump companies have confronted related cost battles earlier than, together with contractors who declare they had been left unpaid for more than $2.98 million after repairs at the Trump International Hotel and a small business owner who said Trump stiffed him $100,000 worth of pianos. Unpaid payments on the Taj Mahal Casino Resort amounted $90 million, whereas three liens had been positioned towards Trump’s DC resort after $5 million in contractors fees were left unpaid.

Trump’s firms have filed for chapter no less than six times — a reality Digital World famous in SEC filings, The Washington Post reported, saying: “a number of companies that were associated with [Trump] have filed for bankruptcy” and that “there can be no assurances that [Trump’s media company] will not also become bankrupt.”

Representatives for Trump, TMTG, Truth Social and RightForge didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s requests for remark.

