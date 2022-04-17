“Still Hasn’t Fallen”: Ukraine PM On Port City Encircled By Russians

The metropolis nonetheless has not fallen, stated the Ukraine Prime Minister

Washington:

Ukraine’s prime minister stated Sunday that the strategic port metropolis of Mariupol “has not fallen,” including that the encircled forces defending the town from Russian assault will “fight to the end.”

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was talking to ABC’s “This Week” hours after a Russian ultimatum for the give up of these fighters, holed up in a fortress-like steelworks, had expired.

“The city still has not fallen,” he stated. “There’s still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end.”

