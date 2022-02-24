Still plenty for Bangladesh to do despite incredible heist in first ODI
Afghanistan confirmed there’s not a lot between the 2 groups, however they may need their batters to kick on from begins in what’s a must-win recreation for them
Big Picture
Part of their drawback was appreciable dew after sundown, but additionally how Afif and Miraz performed fairly sensibly towards their finest bowlers and attacked the others. Yamin Ahmadzai and Gulbadin Naib might want to bowl higher in recreation two.
Form information
Bangladesh: WWWWL (final 5 accomplished matches, most up-to-date first)
Afghanistan: LWWWW
In the highlight
Team information
Bangladesh are unlikely to interrupt a successful mixture, regardless of the collapse.
Bangladesh (possible): 1 Litton Das, 2 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan too might not change their XI, given that almost all of their batters received begins whereas their bowlers did a good job till Afif and Miraz took over.
Afghanistan (possible): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Gulbadin Naib, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Yamin Ahmadzai, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pitch and situations
The climate stays truthful in Chattogram.
Stats and trivia
- Bangladesh have misplaced solely two of their last 16 ODIs performed at house.
- When he took Rashid Khan’s wicket within the first ODI, Shakib Al Hasan turned the third bowler after Muthiah Muralidaran and Shane Warne to take 100 wickets, throughout codecs, at two or extra venues. Muralidaran is the clear chief in this pack, with 100-plus wickets at 4 venues, however Shakib’s 221 wickets on the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is probably the most by any bowler at a specific venue.
Quotes
“We have to play better cricket tomorrow than we did yesterday. We bowled 13 wides yesterday. We dropped a catch. We were 45 for 6. We need a massive improvement on yesterday’s performance in every department.”
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84