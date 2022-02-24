Still plenty for Bangladesh to do despite incredible heist in first ODI

Afghanistan confirmed there’s not a lot between the 2 groups, however they may need their batters to kick on from begins in what’s a must-win recreation for them

Big Picture

Chattogram was nonetheless speaking about Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain on the morning after their 174-run seventh-wicket stand that turned Bangladesh’s misplaced trigger right into a 1-0 lead within the ODI collection towards Afghanistan. Ahead of the second ODI on Friday, the thrill ranges have gone up a notch. The first ODI confirmed there may be little or no between the 2 sides, and that’s excellent news for followers searching for an attractive contest.

Afghanistan will need to have questioned what hit them. They diminished Bangladesh to 45 for six, with out breaking a lot of a sweat. Left-arm fast Fazalhaq Farooqi blazed by a number of the finest batters, utilizing refined swing and seam variations. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman additionally took a wicket every, however thereafter, regardless of their accuracy, they could not break by Afif and Miraz.

Part of their drawback was appreciable dew after sundown, but additionally how Afif and Miraz performed fairly sensibly towards their finest bowlers and attacked the others. Yamin Ahmadzai and Gulbadin Naib might want to bowl higher in recreation two.

There will even be much more give attention to the Afghanistan batters who did not convert begins. Only Najibullah Zadran batted deep. They will want extra from their batters in what’s a must-win recreation for them.

The house aspect have much more to fret about, notably their batting. It stays to be seen how debutant Yasir Ali reacts to his first-match duck. The senior batters have seen and achieved all of it, to allow them to be anticipated to bounce again. Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim had lengthy web periods throughout an elective coaching session on Thursday.

Form information

Bangladesh: WWWWL (final 5 accomplished matches, most up-to-date first)

Afghanistan: LWWWW

In the highlight

Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a imply first spell to sink Bangladesh's high and middle-order within the first ODI. His first spell of 5-1-19-4 included some good bowling. He received the ball to maneuver simply sufficient to take the sting or skirt away from the bat. Someone who sees Mitchell Starc, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Amir as his idols, Farooqi has the makings of an everyday within the Afghanistan aspect.

Afif Hossain took a while to get his first huge knock in worldwide cricket however for the Bangladesh staff, it got here on the proper time. Afif confirmed within the first ODI that he has loads of choices whereas batting, but additionally is aware of how to decide on properly. After various seasons in home cricket the place he performed very nicely, this unbeaten 93 was fairly the breakthrough knock.

Team information

Bangladesh are unlikely to interrupt a successful mixture, regardless of the collapse.

Bangladesh (possible): 1 Litton Das, 2 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan too might not change their XI, given that almost all of their batters received begins whereas their bowlers did a good job till Afif and Miraz took over.

Afghanistan (possible): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Gulbadin Naib, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Yamin Ahmadzai, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pitch and situations

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo described the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury pitch from the primary ODI nearly as good one for batting. But some balls did preserve a bit low.

The climate stays truthful in Chattogram.

Stats and trivia

Bangladesh have misplaced solely two of their last 16 ODIs performed at house.

When he took Rashid Khan’s wicket within the first ODI, Shakib Al Hasan turned the third bowler after Muthiah Muralidaran and Shane Warne to take 100 wickets, throughout codecs, at two or extra venues. Muralidaran is the clear chief in this pack, with 100-plus wickets at 4 venues, however Shakib’s 221 wickets on the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is probably the most by any bowler at a specific venue.

Quotes

“We have to play better cricket tomorrow than we did yesterday. We bowled 13 wides yesterday. We dropped a catch. We were 45 for 6. We need a massive improvement on yesterday’s performance in every department.”

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo