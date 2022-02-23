“Still Time To Avert Worst Case Scenario In Ukraine”: Joe Biden

Biden stated worst case situation will be averted that may carry untold struggling to hundreds of thousands of individuals.

US President Joe Biden stated Tuesday there was nonetheless time to avert the “worst case scenario” of a bloody full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine via diplomacy.

“There’s no question that Russia is the aggressor, so we’re clear eyed about the challenges we’re facing,” Biden stated in a nationwide handle from the White House.

“Nonetheless, there is still time to avert the worst case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people if they move as suggested.”

