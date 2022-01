Stirling and Hales fifties help Islamabad ace 169 chase

Islamabad United 172 for 1 (Hales 82*, Stirling 57) beat Peshawar Zalmi 168 for six (Rutherford 70, Ashraf 2-23, Hasan 2-34) by 9 wickets

The solely time Peshawar Zalmi even stood an opportunity was when Sherfane Rutherford was batting. Coming in at 35 for 4 within the seventh over, the big-hitting West Indies allrounder marshalled an unbelievable lower-order fightback. He scored 70 of the 133 runs added to the scoreboard whereas he was on the crease with an unbridled array of photographs that defied the entire match scenario. A hat-trick of boundaries – 6, 4, 6 – towards the Islamabad captain Shadab Khan was the choose of the lot, and for some time the whole he bought his crew as much as – 168 for six – appeared aggressive.

Paul Stirling started his PSL 2022 in grand model ESPNcricinfo Ltd