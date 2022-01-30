Cricket
Stirling and Hales fifties help Islamabad ace 169 chase
Report
Rutherford made an unbeaten 70 to carry Peshawar from the doldrums of 35 for 4 however it wasn’t sufficient
Islamabad United 172 for 1 (Hales 82*, Stirling 57) beat Peshawar Zalmi 168 for six (Rutherford 70, Ashraf 2-23, Hasan 2-34) by 9 wickets
Paul Stirling struck the third fastest fifty in PSL historical past. Alex Hales despatched each fourth ball he confronted to the boundary and completed 82 not out. And Islamabad United overhauled a goal of 169 with 9 wickets and 25 deliveries to spare. This was pure domination.
The solely time Peshawar Zalmi even stood an opportunity was when Sherfane Rutherford was batting. Coming in at 35 for 4 within the seventh over, the big-hitting West Indies allrounder marshalled an unbelievable lower-order fightback. He scored 70 of the 133 runs added to the scoreboard whereas he was on the crease with an unbridled array of photographs that defied the entire match scenario. A hat-trick of boundaries – 6, 4, 6 – towards the Islamabad captain Shadab Khan was the choose of the lot, and for some time the whole he bought his crew as much as – 168 for six – appeared aggressive.
But then Stirling opened up his shoulders and began breaking data. The Ireland batter struck seven of the ten balls he confronted to the fence. Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir – none of them had been spared. Islamabad flew to 78 for 0 on the finish of the powerplay – an combination second only to their own 97 for 0 in 2021. From then on, there was little or no jeopardy left within the chase. The two openers cruised to their respective half-centuries – Stirling in 18 balls, Hales in 32 – and the results of the match turned a foregone conclusion.