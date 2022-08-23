Stokes opens up on facing mental breakdown

Ben Stokes believes the general public will see a distinct aspect to him in a brand new documentary the place he comes head to head with “mental breakdown” and is pushed to the brink of abandoning the profession that made him a star.

The England Test captain attended a preview screening of ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’ in London on Monday, 4 days earlier than it drops for the broader public on Prime Video.

By time it hits the streaming service he will likely be totally targeted on the crimson ball moderately than the crimson carpet, main his aspect’s cost towards South Africa at Old Trafford, however the movie makes it clear how shut he got here to strolling away.

While there are stirring sequences from his golden summer time of 2019, when he steered England to World Cup glory at Lord’s and conjured an all-time Ashes basic at Headingley, the narrative is formed by disaster and trauma.

Stokes confronts his 2017 arrest in Bristol, the following trial and eventual acquittal on prices of affray extra totally than ever earlier than, overtly resentful a few lack of assist from some within the England hierarchy and pondering if he was “playing for the wrong people”. He additionally affords a touching entrance row seat to his last days with father Ged, who died in 2020 of mind most cancers throughout the course of filming.

“People might have an opinion on me from watching me on a cricket field, or from press conferences, but they won’t know what I am away from that. They will walk away knowing a lot more about me,” Stokes stated.

“I made a real effort, I wanted it to be genuine, to be me. This wasn’t about me saying ‘I’ve got a documentary on Amazon, check me out’. I didn’t want it be any bullshit ‘PR’ stuff .

“At no level did I ever need it to be set as much as look good. There wasn’t a script written that stated ’18 months in we will have Ben have a psychological breakdown and take day trip of the sport’. But now I take a look at that and it was actually essential that I gave as a lot as I presumably may in that interval of my life and put it into the movie.

“I wouldn’t say this is a documentary about cricket. It’s about my life, stuff I’ve gone through, stuff I’ve had to overcome.

“I believe it can assist individuals. If it helps one particular person, I’ll be very proud. I made a decision to do that, to indicate it to the world and I’m happy with the stuff I’ve managed to open up and speak about.”

In a memorably frank moment, Stokes makes a veiled reference to an unnamed ‘suit’ whose behaviour during the Bristol affair left him pondering his future with England. He later recalls offering the same person a brief and colourful response when they sought to share in his World Cup triumph.

“That bit is … attention-grabbing. I’m stunned it is nonetheless in there, however I’m glad it is in there,” he stated.

“Suit is only a phrase I used. I’ve not thrown any names or anybody underneath the bus, it is not what I’m about. I’d by no means title and disgrace somebody, it is simply pointless. But the particular person, in the event that they watch, is aware of precisely who I’m on about.”