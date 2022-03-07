Stolen SUV Crashes Into Van At High Speed On Sydney Harbour Bridge, Bursts Into Flames

The automotive tipped over onto its roof and caught hearth after the accident.

A rushing automotive crashed head-on right into a van and flipped on the Sydney Habour Bridge on Monday morning, throwing site visitors out of drugs. The terrifying video of the incident was recorded by the dashcam of a automotive on the website.

The Australian Police later stated that the accident occurred at 7.06am (native time) at this time and the automotive was stolen.

Watch the video beneath:

The man who stole the Toyota Kluger SUV minutes earlier than the accident was pulled out from the burning automotive by passing motorists. The driver of the van was, in the meantime, reduce free by emergency providers.

The dashcam footage exhibits the stolen automotive rushing previous different automobiles, altering lanes and unsuccessfully making an attempt to keep away from the incoming Toyota HiAce van. The Kluger tipped over onto its roof and caught hearth, after which the motorists ran in the direction of it to avoid wasting the driving force.

The SUV quickly changed into a ball of fireplace which was seen from kilometres away.

Another automotive (the third) was broken within the crash – a Honda CR-V which was hit by the ricochet – leaving three individuals injured. The driver of the Kluger is amongst these injured and is in severe situation. He is being handled in hospital beneath police guard.

Speaking to reporters, Detective Superintendent Rohan Cramsie stated the dashcam video is “horrifying to watch”.

“I can solely start to think about what the opposite drivers would have witnessed and skilled once they noticed that automobile coming in the direction of them… which we might allege was above the pace restrict,” he added.

The accident brought traffic to a standstill in the area. Both the lanes were closed for over two hours, with the NSW Police Force posting live updates about the situation.

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE: All lanes have reopened on the Harbour Bridge after an earlier multi vehicle crash and car fire. Southbound traffic on the Gore Hill Fwy remains heavy so continue to allow extra travel time. https://t.co/0b2q9KLoYA — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) March 6, 2022

There is also alert about rain and severe weather. Train services on several lines are expected to be affected due to heavy rain.