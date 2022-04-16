Stolen vehicle suspect in standoff with L.A. County sheriff’s deputies at rail yard

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tactical items are responding to a rail yard in Commerce after a person suspected of driving a stolen SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase from the Downey space earlier than barricading himself contained in the car.

The incident was reported round 2:25 p.m. at a rail yard within the space of Noakes and Calada streets in Commerce, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

Personnel from the division’s Special Enforcement Bureau had been referred to as to assist deputies from the Norwalk and East Los Angeles stations, and disaster negotiators had been readily available and making an attempt to make contact with the suspect, officers mentioned.

Deputies started chasing the suspect, who was driving a black SUV, round 2:10 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway close to Downey, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported.

The man led authorities on a high-speed chase by Montebello and South Gate, the place he received off the freeway and onto floor streets, driving towards visitors at occasions.

The SUV crashed by a chain-link fence and went onto practice tracks within the space of Noakes Street and South Hicks Avenue within the Commerce space, after which went westbound on the tracks till the entrance passenger facet tire of the SUV turned dislodged.

He exited the SUV and appeared to try to leap onto a passing practice, however turned and ran towards a fence on Noakes Street between Calada and Calzona streets.

The man turned from the fence as soon as deputies arrived on the opposite facet and made his manner again to the SUV.

More deputies arrived and commenced staging within the space with weapons drawn as the person blocked the windshield of the SUV with a solar shade.

The standoff continued Friday night.

Further data was not instantly accessible from the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with details about the incident is requested to name the division’s Compton Station at (310) 605-6500.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This is a creating story and shall be up to date.