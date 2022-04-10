NATO navy commanders are engaged on plans to remodel the alliance’s presence on its jap borders to a power able to taking over an invading military, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg instructed the Telegraph in an interview.

Stoltenberg described the alliance’s presence on its jap borders to date as a comparatively small “tripwire” power meant to represent the alliance’s dedication to defend itself from any Russian assault.

Russia’s struggle towards Ukraine will change that.

“Regardless of when, how, the war in Ukraine ends, the war has already had long-term consequences for our security. NATO needs to adapt to that new reality. And that’s exactly what we are doing,” Stoltenberg mentioned.

“NATO is the most successful alliance in history for two reasons. One is that we have been able to unite Europe and North America. The other is that we have been able to change when the world is changing. Now the world is changing, and NATO is changing.”

Stoltenberg backed Ukraine’s calls on Western allies equivalent to Germany to drop the excellence between defensive and offensive weapons with some members. Berlin has dominated out the supply of offensive weaponry to Kyiv.

“Ukraine is now defending itself against an invasion. So everything Ukraine does is defensive,” Stoltenberg mentioned.