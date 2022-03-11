Stoltenberg says Ukraine must not become ‘full-fledged’ NATO war with Russia

NATO should not permit Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to spill over right into a battle between the alliance and Moscow, its chief Jens Stoltenberg mentioned Friday, once more ruling out a no-fly zone.

“We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine’s borders to becoming a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO,” the NATO secretary basic instructed AFP in an interview on the sidelines of a discussion board in Turkey.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He warned that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would “most likely lead to a full war between NATO and Russia,” inflicting “so much more suffering, so much more death and destruction.”

Stoltenberg mentioned a no-fly zone over Ukraine would imply that NATO must take out Russian air protection methods not solely in Ukraine, but additionally round Belarus and Russia.

“It will mean that we need to be ready to shoot down Russian planes because a no-fly zone is not only something you declare you have to impose it,” he instructed AFP on the Antalya diplomacy discussion board organized by Turkey.

He added that the coaching of tens of hundreds of Ukrainian troops by NATO member states lately, in addition to the provision of navy gear, had proved “extremely important (for Ukraine’s forces) in the fight against invading Russian forces.”

But he added: “The most important thing is that President (Vladimir) Putin should end this senseless war,” he mentioned.

“Withdraw all its forces and engage in good faith in diplomatic political efforts to find a political solution,” mentioned Stoltenberg.

He additionally praised Turkey’s transfer to facilitate talks on Thursday between the international ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya.

“It is important that allies continue to try to support, facilitate a political solution.”

Read extra:

Syrians can volunteer to fight for Russia in Ukraine: Kremlin

EU proposes extra 500 million euros for Ukraine military aid

Biden will announce Russia to be stripped of trade status: Reports