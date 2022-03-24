Stoltenberg to extend NATO term by one year amid Ukraine war: Reports

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is about to increase his time period as head of the alliance by one other 12 months as a result of warfare in Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 and day by day Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Stoltenberg’s time period expires on October 1 and he had been as a consequence of take up a submit as central financial institution governor of his native Norway by the tip of 2022.

Asked as he arrived at a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday whether or not he would keep on at NATO, Stoltenberg mentioned: “I will leave that decision to the 30 leaders to decide.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a month in the past, which Moscow calls a “special operation”, has triggered Europe’s largest refugee disaster since World War Two and led Western nations to basically rethink their protection insurance policies.

Stoltenberg, an economist by coaching and former chief of Norway’s Labor Party, was Norwegian prime minister from 2000-01 and 2005-13 earlier than changing into NATO chief the next 12 months. He has additionally been finance minister and vitality minister.

The Norwegian authorities final month named deputy central financial institution chief Ida Wolden Bache governor of Norges Bank for as much as 9 months, with Stoltenberg slated to take the highest job by year-end.

The central financial institution governor oversees setting rates of interest and managing monetary stability in addition to overseeing Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest with belongings of $1.4 trillion.

