Stone-Throwing During Religious Procession In Mumbai, 25 Arrested

The police have registered three separate instances into the matter and arrested 25 individuals

Mumbai:

A stone-pelting incident passed off between two teams in Mumbai’s Aarey colony throughout a Kalash Yatra leaving practically 4 individuals injured, mentioned a police official on Monday.

The incident is claimed to have occurred on Sunday simply earlier than the conclusion of the procession.

The police have registered three separate instances into the matter and arrested 25 individuals concerned within the incident up to now.

According to the police, the scenario is below management and a peaceable environment has been established.

“Misunderstanding between the groups was the cause of the conflict. Nobody is admitted to the hospital. 2-4 people have sustained minor injuries. We have slapped the sections of rioting and 307,” DCP Somnath Gharge mentioned.

After the incident, the temple was coated with a chunk of material and using loudspeakers was prohibited as a precautionary measure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)