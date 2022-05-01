Stonnington councillor barred from social media after misconduct finding

And last June a resident protesting the stadium development plan to remove 67 trees, brandished a dead possum at a council meeting . “This issue was and apparently continues to be a contentious matter with strong views by different parties,” arbiter Blacher mentioned. At one level, Corr alleged in a publish that Lew used his affect within the Liberal Party to get his dwelling road resurfaced by the federal authorities. Lew responded in an internet remark: “I don’t care that you have this vendetta against me and that you will probably haunt me until your co-morbidly riddled body eventually packs up and is wheeled out of your … mansion.” The arbiter discovered that Lew’s statements directed at Corr and a few unspecified fellow councillors “did constitute misconduct”.

“There is no justification for Cr. Lew’s abusive language,” the arbiter mentioned, noting the councillor had apologised for his remarks to different councillors. The arbiter additionally discovered that Corr’s Facebook posts ranged “from the abusive, to the offensive, to the obscene and racist”. “I dispute all allegations made against me regarding publication of any posts that could be deemed obscene, threatening or racist. Complete fiction,” Corr informed The Sunday Age. He accused Lew of submitting “manufactured” social media posts. The arbiter’s report was revealed on the council’s web site and will probably be tabled on Monday. Cr Polly Morgan mentioned she would reply at Monday night time’s assembly. “I note that an independent arbiter has found that Councillor Lew has committed misconduct and the findings in the report speak for themselves,” Morgan mentioned. She declined to remark additional till the report was tabled.

Morgan withdrew a separate criticism in opposition to Lew which concerned allegations of great misconduct over the stadium growth. Its standing is unclear as a result of secrecy provision of the arbitration course of. “I intend on completing the social media training as soon as possible so that I can be back on social media soon,” Lew mentioned. “I am considering my legal options including lodging a Supreme Court challenge so that other Councillors across Victoria, cannot be silenced in future by Greens Councillors who choose to weaponise code of conduct proceedings to silence their political opponents. “I regret the cost of this exercise to ratepayers which has been exorbitant. Cr Polly Morgan should have prioritised the interests of ratepayers over her own political interests, and that of a single online bully.” The council will implement the discovering in opposition to Lew and also will pay his authorized charges and met the prices of the arbitration course of, organised by the Principal Councillor Conduct Register.