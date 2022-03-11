‘Stop apologising’: Joe Rogan berated

Joe Rogan’s most well-known listener has given him some free recommendation within the wake of the controversy over his wildly standard podcast.

Former US president Donald Trump has given podcaster Joe Rogan a pleasant piece of recommendation within the wake of the controversy over his Spotify podcast.

Mr Trump defended the controversial persona throughout a visitor look on the Full Send Podcast, uploaded on Thursday, telling listeners Rogan “is not a racist” and will “stop apologising”.

“He’s a very interesting guy that people like listening to, but you know, people have been hitting him very hard,” the previous president stated.

Rogan lately confronted immense backlash for spreading Covid misinformation, and was forced to apologise after a compilation of him on his podcast repeatedly saying the N-word emerged.

“I did tell him one thing, ‘Stop apologising,’” Trump advised the podcast.

Asked if Rogan responded, Trump stated: “I don’t know. I just put the word out.”

A clip resurfaced in February of Rogan utilizing the N-word virtually two dozen occasions whereas internet hosting his podcast, with him later calling it “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly”.

He claimed the phrase was solely utilized in context, which he acknowledged was not a sound excuse, and defined they clips had been from a few years in the past.

Days later nevertheless, one other compilation of seven damning clips emerged after being compiled by a Twitter consumer.

The new clips had all been pulled from Rogan’s work up to now 18 months.

Mr Trump advised Full Send he was uncertain whether or not Rogan had contacted his staff about having the previous president on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Mr Trump instructed that Rogan ought to have moderated one among his presidential debates in opposition to present President Joe Biden.

He advised Full Send Rogan would have performed a greater job than veteran political journalist Chris Wallace, who moderated the primary debate, which turned into a bit of a trainwreck.

Rogan stated throughout an episode of his podcast in 2020, whereas internet hosting retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy as a visitor, that he would like to moderate, but only under certain conditions.

“First of all, I’d want no one else in the room. Just the three of us. And you would have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours,” he stated.

“If they wanted to do that, they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate, I would 100 per cent do it.”

Mr Trump claimed on Thursday Rogan was “much more talented than Chris Wallace”.

“He’s a much more talented person than just about all of these moderators,” he added.

Under pressure from some artists to ditch Rogan from its platform earlier this yr, Spotify finally stood by him, although it did announce new misinformation insurance policies.