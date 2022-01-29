‘Stop Oil Extraction in Rotterdam’: angry residents sign petition

Two thousand folks within the Charlois neighbourhood of Rotterdam Zuid have signed a petition urging authorities to not difficulty a license that might enable oil and fuel extraction to proceed till 2050.

Dutch firm Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij, or NAM, has extracted fossil fuels beneath some 70,000 properties for the final 38 years.

At the top of final yr, native residents obtained a discover of their letterbox stating that NAM had utilized to proceed oil extraction within the space for an extra 28 years.

“We were not aware at all that oil was being drilled under our district,” mentioned resident Renate Maijers, who’s now concerned within the “Stop Oil Extraction Rotterdam” protest group.

Maijers added she is nervous since fuel manufacturing from its Groningen fuel discipline brought on earthquakes in 2012.

“Especially because it makes you think about what happened in Groningen,” Maijers mentioned. “You compare the oil extraction in Rotterdam to that. It makes you wonder what impact it will have on me as a resident.”

Arno Bonte, the sustainability, clear air and power transition vice-mayor in Rotterdam, mentioned, “you don’t want to inject chemicals into the soil.”

“That goes directly against the climate targets we have set. We want to use less oil and gas, not more.”

In the license software, the controversial fracking method is talked about, which makes use of chemical substances blended with water to create fractures by way of which oil or fuel can transfer freely.

NAM provides 75 per cent of the nation’s pure fuel to Dutch households and companies. It says the chance of earthquakes from oil extraction is “very small”.

The ministry of financial affairs will now assess if the extraction plan meets all security necessities.