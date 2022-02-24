Stop pulling your punches on Gazprom, Ukrainian gas boss tells EU

Press play to hearken to this text

It’s excessive time for the EU to cease shying away from an overdue authorized showdown with Moscow’s fuel export monopoly and to shift its power investments away from Russia, the chief government of Ukraine’s nationwide fuel firm Yuriy Vitrenko instructed POLITICO.

Europe’s reliance on Russian fuel is without doubt one of the most delicate dimensions to the spiraling safety disaster sparked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of jap Ukraine. In truth, EU dependence on Gazprom’s pipelines is simply rising. In 2021, greater than 42 percent of whole EU fuel imports got here from Russia, up from 26 p.c in 2010.

Rather than merely making an attempt to hold on as if nothing had occurred — fuel flows are usually not affected by EU sanctions — Naftogaz CEO Vitrenko argued that it was time to penalize Gazprom for antitrust abuses.

The European Commission said in October it was accumulating proof for a probe into whether or not unlawful, anti-competitive exercise by Gazprom was serving to drive EU fuel costs to eye-watering highs. Antitrust regulation is without doubt one of the few areas the place Brussels has main powers to police company habits — and it did drive modifications from Gazprom in a high-profile case that ran from 2012 to 2018.

Vitrenko, a former Ukrainian power minister, mentioned Brussels wanted to throw the ebook at Gazprom once more. “It’s really, really strange that Europe is not using its antitrust legislation and mechanisms because it’s clear that Gazprom is abusing its dominance in the European market,” he mentioned. “They have adequate tools to make Gazprom sell more gas to Europe,” he mentioned, talking through video hyperlink from Naftogaz’s headquarters in Kyiv.

Vitrenko made no try and disguise his hopes that Ukraine can be a number one beneficiary of any EU swap away from Russian fuel. He took Western leaders to activity for his or her reluctance to sanction Russia’s power sector and for failing to spend money on fuel growth in Ukraine as a substitute.

“There should clearly be an embargo on selling to Russia equipment and services for new upstream projects … [and] on financing upstream projects in Russia, while there should be facilitation of such upstream investments in projects in countries like Ukraine,” he argued. “We can produce more gas, much more, but then we would need modern technologies, managerial know-how and capital. And currently, unfortunately, because of Putin, but also because of Western reactions to Putin’s aggressions, we have problems with that,” he added.

In regard to the U.S. affect over Gazprom, Vitrenko mentioned it was “paramount” that President Joe Biden ought to cease utilizing his government energy to waive sanctions passed by lawmakers in opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pure fuel pipeline operating from Russia to Germany and its executives.

The firm behind the scheme, Nord Stream 2 AG, is owned by Gazprom.

“It’s morally and politically important the U.S. shows that they are fighting, that they are confronting Putin’s regime,” he mentioned.

Sanctioning the corporate may nicely drive 5 main Western power corporations — France’s Engie, German-Finnish Uniper, Austria’s OMV, the Dutch-British Shell, and Germany’s Wintershall — to unwind loans they made to Nord Stream 2 AG, totaling half the price of the €10 billion pipeline.

But in doing so, Vitrenko reasoned, “we would lose, for the common good, these lobbyists of Gazprom in the EU and the U.S. … who are promoting and advocating for Nord Stream 2.”

