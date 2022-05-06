‘Stop the buses’: Commuters brace for disruptions as strike action hits Melbourne
Melbourne commuters are dealing with a day of main disruptions as greater than 1500 bus drivers stroll off the job after failing to safe a cope with two main transport corporations on pay and situations.
The drivers from Dysons and Ventura have begun a 24-hour stoppage over working situations and pay after negotiations with the Transport Workers’ Union Victoria and Tasmania department failed to achieve an settlement.
About 200 drivers began demonstrating on the Dyson bus depot in Bundoora on Friday morning, chanting “stop the buses” and waving union flags.
Some providers will proceed after main bus operator Kinetic reached an settlement with drivers throughout disaster talks on Tuesday. The firm is accountable for a couple of third of Melbourne’s buses.
More than 50 Ventura-serviced public bus routes throughout Melbourne’s east, south and northern suburbs is not going to run, together with fashionable routes from Box Hill station to Deakin University.
Ventura’s Specialist School and NightBus providers is not going to be affected by the strike motion.
TWU department secretary Mike McNess stated earlier that the strike was a “last resort” for bus drivers who made the “difficult decision” to strike. He stated nearly half of metropolitan bus drivers would strike as we speak, throughout northern and south-eastern suburbs.