‘Stop the Violence’: Detroit Police Officers Host Basketball Game To Promote Peace At Schools

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit cops confirmed off their basketball expertise at Henry Ford High School to advertise peace inside colleges.

The division held a “Stop the Violence, Keep the Peace’ basketball sport Tuesday.

🏀Bonding by Ball🏀

Our officers took on Henry Ford High School’s boys basketball group in a sport to advertise peace in our colleges and the connection between officers and college students! #OneDetroit #StopTheViolence #KeepThePeace pic.twitter.com/wT9mzHDIiT — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 17, 2022

READ MORE: Detroit Retiree Sees Sidewalk Repaired Months After Water Main Break

At halftime, officers spoke to attendees concerning the significance of protecting colleges secure and freed from violence.

READ MORE: GOP Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Says COVID Policies At Debate A ‘Dealbreaker’

DPD will host one other sport at Cody High School subsequent week.

MORE NEWS: DNR: Northern Michigan Wildfire 98% Contained

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.