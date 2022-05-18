Americas

‘Stop the Violence’: Detroit Police Officers Host Basketball Game To Promote Peace At Schools

Prince Abraham
28 1 minute read


(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit cops confirmed off their basketball expertise at Henry Ford High School to advertise peace inside colleges.

The division held a “Stop the Violence, Keep the Peace’ basketball sport Tuesday.

At halftime, officers spoke to attendees concerning the significance of protecting colleges secure and freed from violence.

DPD will host one other sport at Cody High School subsequent week.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.





