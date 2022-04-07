“Stopped At Immigration Again”: Ex Amnesty India Chief After Court Relief

New Delhi:

Former Amnesty International India Chief Aakar Patel tweeted this night that he has once more been stopped on the airport from flying out. “Have been stopped at immigration again. cbi has not taken me off their look out circular,” learn his submit that got here shortly after a particular courtroom ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to “immediately” drop the lookout round or airport alert in opposition to him.

have been stopped at immigration once more. cbi has not taken me off their look out round — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) April 7, 2022

A second tweet learn, “immigration at bangalore airport says nobody at cbi answering their calls”.

Mr Patel had approached the courtroom after he was stopped from flying to the US yesterday from the Bengaluru airport. The courtroom ordered that the investigating company give him a written apology in view of the “mental harassment”.

Mr Patel had informed the courtroom that he was apparently on an “exit control list” due to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) case in opposition to the Amnesty International. This occurred even after he obtained his passport again and the go forward from a courtroom particularly for a visit to the US between March 1 and May 30.

The company, nonetheless, mentioned is clearance for journey got here from a Gujarat courtroom in a case registered by the Gujarat police. The airport alert, the company mentioned, was in reference to a CBI case in opposition to the Amnesty International India and others for alleged violations linked to international funding.

The Special Court in Delhi strongly criticised the company, saying a lookout round shouldn’t have been issued “merely on the basis of apprehensions arising out of whims and fancies of the investigating agency”.

“This act of the investigating agency has caused monetary loss of around Rs.3.8 lakh to the applicant/accused as he has missed his flight and he was not allowed to board because of the LOC issued against him,” the courtroom mentioned.