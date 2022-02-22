Storm Could Bring 6+ Inches Of Snow To Boston Area Friday After Near-Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in lower than two weeks, we’re speaking concerning the potential for report excessive temperatures instantly adopted by the specter of snow.

First, it was a report excessive 60 levels on Saturday, February twelfth. That was adopted by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day).

Next up, final week, Boston tied a report excessive of 61 on Thursday, did one higher with 62 on Friday solely to get blasted by an intense snow squall someday later.

And now, right here we’re. The subsequent two days will undoubtedly be stuffed with indicators of spring. With excessive temperatures within the 50s Tuesday and nicely into the 60s on Wednesday, spring fever can be in full impact! In truth, there may be even an outdoor shot at touching 70 levels on Wednesday, that has solely been performed on 4 different events within the month of February in Boston (three of which have occurred within the final 5 years).

But, as soon as once more, Old Man Winter will win the week and get the final chortle. Temperatures will drop some 40 levels from Wednesday afternoon via Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will battle to achieve the mid 30s. And then, to complete a wild week, a wintry mixture of snow, rain and ice makes a large number on Friday.

This storm will truly seem as if it’s heading to our west on Thursday, the middle touring up via the Ohio Valley and into New York state. Typically, that may imply extra heat and rain for New England. But that may be manner too straightforward. This storm is predicted to make a “jump” and redevelop south of New England, a a lot colder answer and storm observe for our space. This shouldn’t be all that unusual. The Atlantic Ocean gives a jolt of power and moisture for storms in winter, so, many instances they are going to switch their power and re-emerge over the nice and cozy, Gulf Stream, virtually as if it had been being “beamed aboard” on a Star Trek transporter however on a a lot bigger scale.

While this storm continues to be just a few days away and the power continues to be a number of hundreds of miles away, fashions have been pretty per the eventual answer for New England. Odds of a miss or all rain are nearly nil, plainly it’s nearly understanding the finer particulars. The greatest query proper now entails precipitation sort. Who stays all snow? How far north does the milder air get? How a lot sleet or freezing rain is concerned? I believe it’s secure to say this one can be a large number, a technique or one other.

Also a very good wager that the farther north and west you reside, the larger the chances of staying all snow or snow and ice. Best likelihood of a flip to rain is over southeast Massachusetts.

We can be watching the developments within the coming days, however at this level the chances are very excessive of seeing at the very least 3″ of snow all over the place north of the Pike. In truth, I might say there may be a few 50% likelihood of seeing 6″ or extra in Boston and areas to the north.

Some excellent news – the snow and ice seem like the one actual concern. This shouldn’t be a kind of highly effective “bombogenesis”-type storms. No actual wind impacts or coastal points this go round. That being mentioned, in case you have journey plans on Friday, you’ll want to keep tuned and maybe contemplate altering your schedule.

For planning functions (this may doubtless change a bit), the snow is prone to arrive early on Friday, say between 4 a.m. and seven a.m. The peak of the storm can be about 7 a.m. to three p.m. on Friday, adopted by a tapering late day. Again, precipitation-type and changeover instances stay TBD.

So escape the shorts however hold the boots and shovels useful!

We will hold you up to date all week lengthy as new knowledge is available in. Stay with WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for frequent updates.