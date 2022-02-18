Storm Eunice leads to power cuts, chaos with record 122 mph winds

An Atlantic storm battered Britain and Ireland on Friday with document winds of as much as 122 miles per hour, knocking out energy for tens of hundreds of individuals, forcing planes to abort landings, uprooting bushes and ripping off roofs throughout the land.

Storm Eunice, which brewed within the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores in direction of Europe by the jet stream, posed a hazard to life, Britain’s Meteorological Office mentioned.

The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, the place waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages, Reuters footage confirmed.

In Wales, waves crashed over Aberystwyth promenade, some as excessive as homes. More than 100,000 individuals had been hit by energy cuts as traces had been torn down and historical bushes keeled over.

In London, gusts shook tall buildings and blew off elements of the roof of the Millennium Dome, footage posted on-line confirmed.

“Storm Eunice is really packing a punch,” Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders mentioned. “We only issue red weather warnings when we think there is a threat to life from the weather.”

The Met Office mentioned a gust of 122 miles per hour (196 km per hour) was recorded at The Needles on the Isle of Wight, provisionally a document for probably the most highly effective gust ever recorded in England.

Planes had been buffeted so strongly by gusts at some airports that pilots had been compelled to desert landings. Airlines cancelled dozens of flights whereas some flights sought safer landings at different airports.

Troops on standby

More than 100,000 buildings had been left with out energy, distributors mentioned. Ferries and trains cancelled.

“Storm Eunice – There will be NO Transport for Wales trains running on this date,” an announcement board mentioned at Aberystwyth station. All trains in Kent, southern England, had been cancelled.

“We are closing all routes in Kent, and all lines in SE London are blocked by trees,” Network Rail Kent & Sussex mentioned. “Please do not travel.”

BA mentioned there it was cancelling a lot of flights and that there could be vital disruption.

Danish ferry operator DFDS mentioned in an announcement posted on Twitter that its ferries between Dover and Calais have been suspended because of excessive winds.

Such pink warnings are comparatively uncommon. The final one issued was in November 2021. Scotland has issued yellow warnings for heavy snow.

The British authorities will maintain a COBR emergency response assembly to debate the response to the storm.

Britain’s safety minister, Damian Hinds, mentioned troops had been on standby to take care of the results of the climate.

“We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned. “I thank responders for all their efforts.”

