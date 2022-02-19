Storm Eunice set to hit Belgium and Netherlands hard

Storm Eunice is ready to hit Belgium exhausting on Friday, with a part of the nation bracing itself with a second highest code-orange climate warning.

Winds within the northern provinces are set to succeed in as much as 120 kph (75 mph).

In two provinces, practice companies might be suspended for the afternoon and slowed down on different traces.

Many faculties determined to cease courses at midday in order that college students may get residence earlier than the worst winds hit.

In the Netherlands, some nonetheless wander out to the seaside at The Hague. The robust winds have blown off the roof of the ADO Den Haag stadium, in addition to roof tiles from buildings.

The storm is anticipated to be the worst in a number of a long time.