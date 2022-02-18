World
Storm Eunice UK: London gets first red weather warning as ‘Storm Eunice’ hits | World News – Times of India
LONDON: Britain’s meteorological service issued its first ever “danger to life” weather warning for London and the military was positioned on standby as Storm Eunice made landfall on Friday.
Hundreds of houses have been reported to have been left with out energy in Cornwall, southwest England, which Eunice hit in a single day, bringing gusts of 90 miles (145 kilometres) per hour.
The storm, which BBC Weather mentioned might be one of many nation’s worst in three many years, is barrelling eastwards in the direction of London.
It has prompted the Met Office to concern its first red weather warning for the capital – energetic between 10am (1000GMT) and 3pm — for the reason that system was launched in 2011.
The Met Office warned of “significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds”, including that roofs might be blown off, timber uprooted and energy strains introduced down.
Roads, bridges and railway strains have already been hit inflicting delays and cancellations to bus, prepare and ferry providers.
Another pink warning was already in place for components of Cornwall and south Wales.
“Please take precautions. Please stay safe,” Home Office minister Damian Hinds informed Times Radio.
“It is unusual to have a red weather warning. It is very unusual to have two.”
Trains into the capital have been already working restricted providers through the morning rush hour, with pace limits in place.
National Highways additionally issued a extreme climate alert for robust winds masking the entire of the nation’s strategic highway community from 6.00am to six.00pm.
The company mentioned there was a “particularly high risk” for high-sided autos.
Key river crossings together with the Severn Bridge in southwest England and the QEII Bridge south of London have been additionally closed.
The arriving storm pressured Prince Charles, the inheritor to the throne, to postpone a visit to South Wales on Friday “in the interests of public safety”, his workplace mentioned.
Ireland’s meteorological workplace additionally issued an alert for Storm Eunice, warning of “severe and damaging winds” and the opportunity of coastal flooding.
Another storm, Dudley, prompted transport disruption and energy outages when it hit Britain on Wednesday, though harm was not widespread.
The UK authorities on Thursday held a gathering of its emergency “COBR” committee to debate the response to the 2 storms.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed sympathy for hundreds of residents left with out energy in northern England by Dudley.
Asked about additional assist forward of the arrival of Eunice, he informed reporters, “The army is on standby”.
Schools within the path of the storm introduced on Thursday they’d shut for the day and residents have been urged to stay indoors. Heavy snow was additionally forecast in Scotland and northern England.
