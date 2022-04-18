Storm Expected to Bring Heavy, Wet Snow to Northeast

An early spring snowstorm is predicted to convey heavy snow to central and northern New York and components of New England on Monday and into Tuesday, elevating the potential for energy outages and troublesome journey, forecasters mentioned.

In New York State, which is predicted to get the brunt of the storm, snowfall of up to six inches is possible in some northern counties, based on the National Weather Service.

A mixture of rain and snow was anticipated to unfold into a lot of central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania on Monday night, and alter to snow in lots of areas earlier than tapering Tuesday morning, forecasters mentioned.

The Weather Prediction Center said on Twitter that greater than 4 inches of snowfall was probably in elevations above 1,000 toes in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. Those areas embody components of the Adirondack, Catskill, Berkshire, Green and White Mountains. Locations above 2,000 toes may accumulate greater than 8 inches of snow, the middle mentioned.