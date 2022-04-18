Storm Expected to Bring Heavy, Wet Snow to Northeast
An early spring snowstorm is predicted to convey heavy snow to central and northern New York and components of New England on Monday and into Tuesday, elevating the potential for energy outages and troublesome journey, forecasters mentioned.
In New York State, which is predicted to get the brunt of the storm, snowfall of up to six inches is possible in some northern counties, based on the National Weather Service.
A mixture of rain and snow was anticipated to unfold into a lot of central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania on Monday night, and alter to snow in lots of areas earlier than tapering Tuesday morning, forecasters mentioned.
The Weather Prediction Center said on Twitter that greater than 4 inches of snowfall was probably in elevations above 1,000 toes in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. Those areas embody components of the Adirondack, Catskill, Berkshire, Green and White Mountains. Locations above 2,000 toes may accumulate greater than 8 inches of snow, the middle mentioned.
Lily Chapman, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., mentioned on Sunday that one of many biggest issues was that the storm was anticipated to convey heavy, moist snow.
“That’s the kind of stuff that can bring down trees because it does weigh so heavily on them,” Ms. Chapman mentioned. “So, you will be looking at your risk for power outages, and it’s also a little more difficult to shovel.”
The Weather Service issued a winter storm watch — indicating circumstances are favorable for a winter storm occasion — for northern Wayne County in Pennsylvania, and Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Otsego and Sullivan Counties in New York. The watch mentioned snow may make journey “very difficult,” and that these within the watch space needs to be ready for energy failures.
“Bottom line is that we’re looking at the potential for some pretty impactful weather,” Ms. Chapman mentioned.
Although actual quantities of snowfall had been unclear, Josh Weiss, a meteorologist on the Weather Prediction Center, mentioned it was unlikely the storm would produce record-breaking snowfall in locations like Delaware and Sullivan Counties, within the Catskills, and Otsego County in central New York.
“I don’t think that the amounts are too significant for an April event,” Mr. Weiss mentioned. “We typically do get a late-season snowfall up there, so I don’t think this is out of the realm of normalcy.”
As the storm strikes east on Monday, the consequences usually are not anticipated to be as vital as in New York.
In central Massachusetts, the storm is predicted to convey widespread rain and moist snow late on Monday evening and into Tuesday, mentioned Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Boston.
“It’s not going to be a winter storm for us,” Mr. Dunham mentioned, referring to these within the Boston space.
The storm is unlikely to considerably have an effect on runners within the Boston Marathon on Monday. They can count on partly cloudy skies with highs within the low 50s earlier than rain strikes into the realm after about 9 p.m., based on the Weather Service in Boston.
Ms. Chapman mentioned that it’s not unusual to get a snowstorm in April, however she added that these within the Northeast might not have an urge for food for snow within the spring.
“After we’ve had such pretty nice weather, I think maybe people are probably not really in the mood at this point for it or ready to deal with it,” Ms. Chapman mentioned. “Just be prepared to maybe have to shovel and for a sloppy commute possibly.”