Storm Malik hits northern Europe with force; at least four dead

A robust winter storm swept by northern Europe over the weekend, killing a minimum of 4 folks, destroying homes and automobiles, closing bridges and inflicting flooding and halting transport whereas leaving 1000’s of households with out electrical energy.

Storm Malik was advancing within the Nordic area on Sunday, bringing robust gusts of wind, and intensive rain and snowfall in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Malik reached the Nordic area and northern Germany late Saturday after transferring in from Britain the place it brought on havoc with materials harm and transport chaos, hitting Scotland notably dangerous.

In Scotland, a boy and a 60-year-old lady have been killed Saturday by falling timber as robust winds battered northern elements of Britain.

Wind gusts of greater than 100 mph (160 kph) have been reported in elements of Scotland, inflicting widespread disruption to move and energy cuts to tens of 1000’s of houses.

Scottish chief Nicola Sturgeon warned that one other storm on account of hit the area on Sunday could also be “more severe for parts of Scotland” than anticipated.

In Denmark, excessively robust winds with heavy rain brought on the short-term closure of a number of bridges on Saturday together with the important thing Oeresund highway and rail bridge connecting Copenhagen and the Swedish metropolis of Malmo.

Danish media reported {that a} 78-year-old lady died from extreme accidents after falling in robust winds. In neighboring Germany, native media reported {that a} man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a billboard that was loosened by the storm.

Flooding in lots of elements of Denmark brought on substantial materials harm. Several visitors crashes brought on by falling timber and flying particles have been reported to police.

Southern elements of Sweden have been badly hit, too, and 1000’s of households have been with out electrical energy by Sunday afternoon. Ferries to the Baltic Sea island of Gotland have been canceled due to robust winds.

Severe harm to homes, automobiles and boats, amongst different issues, have been reported in Norway whereas heavy snowfall all through Finland brought on highway crashes and disrupted bus and practice visitors in elements of the nation.

