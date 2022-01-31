Storm Malik uproots trees and topples crane in Sweden

At least one particular person died, streets have been flooded and hundreds have been left with out electrical energy as Storm Malik moved over Scandinavia this weekend, authorities and utilities mentioned.

In central Denmark, a 78-year-old girl died after opening a secure door from the within which was then caught within the robust winds.

Meteorological companies in Sweden and Denmark warned about excessive water ranges and flooding and reported hurricane drive winds through the night time.

The 7.8-kilometre (4.8-mile) Oresund Bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden needed to be closed for visitors Saturday night and stayed shut till Sunday morning.

Sweden’s Transport Administration additionally suggested in opposition to pointless journey through the weekend due to downed timber and objects blowing within the wind, and rescue companies round Sweden and Denmark reported a whole lot of emergency calls.

In Malmo in southern Sweden, rescue companies warned folks Sunday to remain away from the town’s recognisable skyscraper Turning Torso as items of the constructing had come unfastened as a result of robust winds and risked falling to the bottom.

Video from the scene additionally confirmed timber uprooted and a building crane tipped over, destroying a small shack because the counterweight slammed by way of the street.